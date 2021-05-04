The food and hospitality sector became one of the worst-hit sectors post the announcement of the nationwide lockdown last year. The business was only starting to pick up late last year when the second wave of the pandemic quashed the renewed sense of hope. The sense of panic intensified when big metro cities Delhi and Mumbai enforced curfews and lockdowns. "Once again, our restaurants are relegated to being delivery kitchens, a sense of pessimism has replaced our short-lived optimism and we are once again back at fighting for our mere survival," Mr Anurag Katriar, President of The National Restaurant Authority Of India said in his statement when the weekend curfew in Delhi was announced on 15th April.





(Also Read: ''We Are Back To Square One"- Restaurants Express Worry Over Delhi's Weekend Curfew)





While things may not be looking up for the industry in the coming times, top restaurateur Zorawar Kalra's gesture to offer his network of restaurants as vaccination centres during lockdown is being lauded on social media. Kalra took to Instagram to write about the importance of getting vaccinated, "Vaccination on a war footing is the key to getting rid of the pandemic."

(Also Read: Readers' Choice: Missing Your Favourite Foods During Lockdown? Here Are Some Recipes For You)





"As such, if the authorities permit, we would love the offer our network of restaurants across the country as vaccination centres during the lockdown. I hope vaccine availability issues get resolved soon" he further mentioned in his offer.











In the caption he wrote, "Happy to offer our system in 9 cities across the country as vaccination centers during the lockdown."





The government made all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. However, many are complaining about inadequate slots on the website. The government tied up with many schools that have now been turned into vaccination centres to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Zorawar Kalra, son of restaurateur Jigg's Kalra own a network of restaurants that include popular restaurants like Made In Punjab, Farzi Cafe, Masala Library and Pa Pa Ya.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)