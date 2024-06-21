Need something to lift your spirits after a stressful and tiring week? In case you missed checking your feeds or trending stories, there have been some interesting viral videos that have grabbed eyeballs this week. We have compiled a short list of those which have sparked hilarious reactions and spread good humour online. If you're looking to read something quick, light-hearted and fun, we have got you covered! Check out some of the funny posts and stories that have got social media talking recently:

Here Are 5 Viral Stories That Left The Internet In Splits Recently:

1. Besan Laddoo Turns Into Besan Halwa

An X user's post about besan laddoo 'melting' due to the scorching heat in Delhi received a lot of interest online. Several people joked that the laddoo turned into besan halwa, besan cake or besan smoothie. Click here to check out the viral post and comments.





2. Spider-Man Making Rotis On Rooftop

A clip featuring a person dressed in a Spider-Man costume attracted over 17 million views on Instagram. What caught users' interest was the fact that they seemed to be making rotis on a rooftop, reportedly in Jaipur. The scene sparked many funny remarks, with people giving a twist to the name of Spider-Man movies based on this viral video. One called it "Spider-Man: No Food At Home" while another quipped, "With great power, comes gol [round] roti." Read the full story here.





3. Hospital 'Review' Like It's A Resort

A vlogger decided to make the most of his hospital visit by documenting his experience like he was staying at a resort. In the viral video, he describes the foods he likes, explains how the 'chef' (i.e., doctor) plans the menu and also suggests activities to do. The satirical video has won many hearts online, with people praising his ability to look at the silver lining as well as make a uniquely creative video. Check out the complete story here.





4. Vir Das Is Fed Up With Zepto Notifications

Vir Das took to Instagram to ask Zepto to stop sending him constant notifications. He shared screenshots of some of them and made reference to them in a hilarious plea. He wrote, "I don't care if you're thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don't want my choco filled. I am not your paneer. Stop." The brand's reply left many users in splits. To know more, read the complete story here.





5. Customer Orders Lime Soda, Receives Empty Sealed Bottle

A person who ordered a lime soda using Swiggy claimed that he only received an empty sealed bottle instead. He shared the incident on X and the viral post led to many funny theories and comments. While some joked that it evaporated due to extreme heat, another user suggested, "It's the latest tech to send liquid in vapour form." Find the full article here.





Happy weekend to all!

