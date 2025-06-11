Ride-hailing service Rapido is set to enter and potentially disrupt the food delivery market in India. The news has made headlines across the country for various reasons. Rapido has reportedly finalised agreements with restaurants through a partnership deal with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI). There is considerable speculation about what Rapido's entry will mean for food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy. This is especially because Rapido's commission is expected to be around half that of Swiggy and Zomato. Moreover, Rapido will reportedly charge a fixed fee of Rs 25 for orders below Rs 400 and Rs 50 for orders above that amount.

In a statement, the company said, "At Rapido, we are constantly looking at opportunities to scale our services and bring greater convenience to our users. In line with this vision, we are currently test piloting an online food delivery app in the city of Bangalore. The pilot aims to leverage our strong network of captains while assessing the potential to complement our existing services. It's an exciting opportunity for us to learn, improve, and see how we can add even more value for our consumers. We'll share more details on our plans as we move forward."





Rapido's foray into food delivery has led to a lot of discussion and debate on social media. Many people have suggested that it may threaten the existing "duopoly" in the market. Others remain unconvinced but have expressed interest in seeing how Rapido will fare in this sector. Read some of the comments and reactions below:

Before Rapido, ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola also attempted to enter the food delivery market in India.

