Triptii Dimri has been rumoured to be dating businessman Sam Merchant for quite some time now. The couple is often spotted together, from shopping sprees and dinner dates to a recent trip to Goa. Their latest outing was at a Gurudwara, where they soaked in the spiritual vibes and even ate langar. The rumoured couple was joined by their friends. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared glimpses of her visit. In one photo, she captured the kadah prasad, a halwa made of whole wheat, sugar and ghee. She was seen holding the small, ball-sized halwa in her palm, with the holy shrine blurred in the background.





Also Read: Inside Tara Sutaria's Birthday Feast Featuring A Lavish Grazing Table - See Pics

Next, Triptii Dimri shared a photo featuring her friends. The three of them were seen posing for a selfie while eagerly waiting for the prasad. Below the picture, she wrote, “Hungry kids waiting for the prasad.”

The final slide on Triptii's Instagram stories showed her enjoying the langar with her friends. Although Sam Merchant's face was not visible as he was looking down, Triptii tagged him in the post. In the reshared photo by Sam, we can see their plates filled with delicious dal chawal, roti, gobi ki sabzi, and gulab jamun.







Also Read: Masaba Gupta Reveals One Of Her Post-Pregnancy Breakfast Staples





Sam Merchant also shared a video on his Instagram stories showing off all the food being offered in the langar. In addition to what was seen on their plates, the clip featured a mixed vegetable salad and scrumptious gulab jamun. His caption simply read, “Langar.”







It is not the first time Triptii Dimri has shared her culinary adventures with her followers. While promoting her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video during a visit to Rajasthan, she indulged in the local delicacies and gave us a glimpse of her food explorations on Instagram. One of the photos she shared was a snapshot of the menu at a local restaurant, where a variety of dishes were surprisingly affordable. For instance, rotis were priced at just Rs 20, Dal Bati Thali at Rs 120 and Kadai Paneer at Rs 160. In the next slide, Triptii showed how the rotis were made in the local kitchen, and the final slide featured a video of a table filled with mouth-watering dishes. Read on to know more.





Triptii Dimri's foodie posts never fail to leave us drooling.