Actor Triptii Dimri is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. On the promotional tour, one of her stops was Rajasthan, a state renowned for its delectable cuisine. During her visit, Triptii couldn't resist the opportunity to savour the local delicacies. She shared glimpses of her culinary explorations on her Instagram stories. One of the highlights was a snapshot of the menu at a local restaurant, showcasing a variety of dishes at surprisingly affordable prices. The menu featured Rotis for just Rs 20, Dal Bati Thali at Rs 120, and Kadai Paneer for Rs 160. Other enticing offerings included Lasooni chutney, Aloo Jeera, Dal Butter Kadai, Murgh Masala and Chaudhary Special Vegetables, all of which are sure to stir up some serious hunger pangs!

In the next slide, Triptii gave a sneak peek of how the rotis were made in the local kitchen. The short video featured a man preparing flatbreads in a chulha (small earthen or brick stove). Sharing the clip, the actress even added an instrumental sound matching the vibes of Rajasthan.

The final slide from Triptii's gastronomic adventures in Rajasthan featured a video of a table full of some mouth-watering dishes. The clip began with a person adding ghee to the rotis to enhance the taste. As the camera moved, we spotted a plate of salad filled with sliced onions, tomatoes, lemons and a few green chillies.

Also Read:Sonam Kapoor's Maldivian Family Vacation Was Filled With Beach Views And Good Food

Next, we can spot Aloo Matar curry topped with what apparently looked like chopped coriander leaves. The same video also showed three more bowls filled with some dishes that looked simply delicious.

Triptii Dimri continues to captivate her fans with stunning updates from her delicious culinary journeys. Just a few days ago, while promoting her upcoming film alongside co-star Rajkummar Rao in Ahmedabad, the two were spotted indulging in a traditional Gujarati thali. Read on to know more.