How much momo is too much momo? For Triptii Dimri, it is seemingly never enough. After all, who can say no to a steamy plate of juicy delight served with red hot sauce? The delicious dumplings have the power to instantly elevate our moods with every bite. And, Triptii agrees with us. At the same time, she also understands that momos come laced with health issues, including weight gain, a rise in cholesterol levels, and even, at times, digestive problems like bloating and indigestion.





So, how is Triptii Dimri beating it? In the video posted on Instagram, Triptii can be seen sweating it out with a series of high-intensity exercises that, besides helping in shedding calories, also improve her flexibility and core strength. The video begins with her performing a plank with a medicine ball tap, followed by the classic Baddha Konasana (butterfly pose), to which she added extra resistance by incorporating the use of dumbbells. Next, with the help of a door, she was also seen stretching her hamstrings and hips in a balanced split, followed by stunning frog leaps.

A note atop the video read, “When you realise it's all for 2 plates of momo,” adding in the caption, “This was not in the fitness plan….”

Triptii Dimri is a food enthusiast and keeps making her fans a part of her culinary adventures. Previously, when the actress visited a Gurudwara with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant and a few other friends, she was also seen relishing the langar with utmost enthusiasm. In one of the pictures she shared on her Instagram stories, the actress was seen enjoying the kada prasad, a halwa made of whole wheat, sugar and ghee. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, while promoting her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in Rajasthan, Triptii Dimri indulged in the local delicacies. Afterwards, she also offered an insight into her food explorations on Instagram, featuring roti, dal bati thali and other mouth-watering dishes. Read on to know more.





Triptii Dimri's way of balancing the extra calories from her comfort food is indeed incredible.