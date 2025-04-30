Scrumptious rolls wrapped in a packet of chips? While the idea might sound confusing, there's a particular place in West Thane, Mumbai, serving exactly that, frankies with a twist. Frankies are Indian street-style burritos. To prepare this delectable snack, soft and flaky flatbreads are stuffed with either veg or non-veg fillings. The stall, popularly known as MBA Frankiewala, sells a medley of such wraps but with a quirky twist. Notably, these items are not only packaged unconventionally but also absolutely delicious. A video posted by a food vlogger on the Instagram page '@jodi_ho_toh_foodie' presents viewers with two of the outlet's signature rolls — Lay's Cheese Frankie and Tandoori Cheese Frankie.





The clip reveals that the vendor, a former MBA student, started this culinary venture after he realised that the food business had more growth potential. The vlogger reveals that the vendor sells more than 30 varieties of frankies, all made with homemade sauces. Some of the basic ingredients used in the preparation are potatoes, cabbage, onions and loads of shredded cheese. What's more, you can customise the wrap with any flavour of Lay's chips. After the common ingredients are added to the flatbread, all you have to do is pick your favourite chips, which are then crushed and sprinkled into the wrap. Finally, they are rolled up and served in the Lay's packets. How cool!

Foodies queued up in the comments section, reacting to the post.





“This is so good, simple and yum”, wrote a user.





“MBA me roll karna seekh liya (MBA taught him how to roll)” said another jokingly.





“This looks delicious! I am going to make this at home!” confessed a Frankie lover.





Echoing a similar sentiment, an individual noted, “It is looking so tasty.”





One person wondered whether the outlet is in Delhi as well.





Someone else called the Frankies, “Indian Subway”





So far, the video has amassed more than 1.5 million views on the photo-sharing application.