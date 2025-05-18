We all know that Triptii Dimri is a big fitness enthusiast, but she is also a true-blue foodie. From her love for gourmet delicacies to enjoying home-cooked meals, the actress' food adventures often make an appearance on social media. Now, like every fitness aficionado who also loves to eat, Triptii shared a relatable post on Instagram. In the video, the actress is first seen doing sledgehammer tyre exercises. Soon after, she is relishing a plate of bhalla papdi chaat. Then, she is back in the gym doing pull-ups – followed by a shot of her enjoying fried vada and idli with sambhar and chutney. After an intense tire-flipping workout, she devours some golgappas. The side note read: "I call it balance." Too good Triptii, too good.





Also Read: Watch: Aparshakti Khurana Enjoys Aloo Tikki At This Iconic Delhi Location

Watch the video below:

Previously, Triptii shared another fitness video with a foodie twist on Instagram. In the clip, she could be seen sweating it out with a series of high-intensity exercises. The video began with the star performing a plank with medicine ball taps, followed by the classic Baddha Konasana (butterfly pose), made more challenging with the addition of dumbbells for extra resistance. The actress was also seen stretching her hamstrings and hips in a balanced split, followed by some impressive frog leaps. A note on the video read, “When you realise it's all for 2 plates of momo,” while the caption humorously added, “This was not in the fitness plan….”

Also Read: Neena Gupta Begins Her Saturday Morning With This Delicious Paratha - See Pic





Before that, Triptii Dimri visited a Gurudwara with a few friends. The actress was seen enjoying the langar. One of the pictures she shared on her Instagram stories showed her savouring kada prasad — a traditional halwa made from whole wheat, sugar and ghee. Click here to read the full story.