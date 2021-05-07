We all like to eat healthy food but often rue that making a dish healthy comes at the cost of its taste -- imagine cutting down on edible oil or ghee and spices. Well, not anymore. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has come up with a recipe that will make your meal healthy and tasty at the same time. The recipe she is prescribing in a new video on her Instagram account is easy to make and will also have you reaching out for second and third helpings. She has described the dish, Pepper Rice, as 'simple and super healthy'.





The recipe involves giving the humble rice we eat regularly at our homes a Mexican 'masala' twist.





(Also Read: 11 Most Cooked Mexican Recipes You Must Try)

In the video, Pooja instructs viewers to first cook soaked rice in an open pan. Separately, saute onions, peppers and mushrooms and then add some Mexican mixed spices and chilli flakes. When it is ready, add the mix to the cooked rice after draining out the excess water. Finally, throw in some olives, which are a great source of vitamin E, a nutrient that has the brilliant ability to neutralize free radicals in body fat.





The delicious rice dish is now ready and you can enjoy it with a side of salad, or with grilled chicken, or with any vegetable of your choice. If you want to add vegetables such as peas, carrots and cabbage, you can do that and turn it into vegetable fried rice as well. Check the complete recipe for that here.





Pooja's followers seem to have liked the recipe and are saying they would like to try it.

A user, who identifies herself as Pratima Nagaraj, said, "This looks so good!! Can't wait to try with the Mexican twist!"





A user named Varsha said, "Whoaaa watta colourful plate..."





Well, now that you have the super simple and special recipe in hand, your next meal is sorted. What say?

