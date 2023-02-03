Every now and then, we all get nostalgic about the days gone by - when we were younger and troubles seemed less. Even a simple scrap of paper can make us nostalgic and send us traversing down memory lane. Recently, Twinkle Khanna too shared a throwback post about her daughter Nitara's note from when she was just five years old. In the picture, there was a detailed description of Twinkle Khanna including her likes, dislikes and personal features. "All about my mom," read the header to the note written by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara.





In the caption, Twinkle Khanna revealed that the note was from when she was 44 years old, but clearly to Nitara, she seemed to be aged 60. Nitara said that her job was to 'work on the computer all day' and that she loves to eat spaghetti. Meanwhile, as per the note, Twinkle Khanna's favourite drink was lemon water and she was also really good at making coffee. The actor-turned-writer admitted that quite a bit of the note still held true. "Not much has changed since then, I still work on the computer all day and yes, I am good at making coffee," admitted Twinkle Khanna in the caption of the post. Nitara also said that she managed the house and packed her tiffin quite well!





We would surely love to know more such details about Twinkle Khanna's foodie side!





What did you think of Twinkle Khanna's foodie diaries? Tell us in the comments below.