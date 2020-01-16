Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals He Eats Only 7 Meals A Week! Healthy Or Bizarre?

Highlights Twitter CEO revealed a bizarre detail about his diet

He said he only eats 7 meals a week which includes just dinner

His lifestyle also included meditation, ice-bath and sauna too.

At the time when fitness is on everyone's mind, bizarre diet plans and lifestyle habits have stormed the health industry. The past decade has witnessed some of the strangest fad diets that a lot of people claimed have helped achieve their health goals. And, these include some of our celebrities too. Be it Intermittent fasting or the Keto diet, the list is quite long. Add to it, the unusual lifestyle habits that our celebrities reveal, which would soon go viral with people starting to follow the same. The latest one to swarm the internet is by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.





In a YouTube interview with Wired out on Wednesday January 15, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed that he eats seven meals in a week which includes just the dinner. He previously revealed his food chart for dinner that includes fish, chicken or steak, and "a lot of greens". "Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate," he revealed last year.





Dorsey is known to follow some peculiar lifestyle habits like intermittent fasting, ice-bath, sauna, Vipassana meditation and now - 'one meal a day', which is an eccentric update to his food habits.





Dorsey clarified he does not go for sauna and ice bath every day. However, he aims to meditate for two hours daily. He walks to office and takes "lots of vitamin C" every day.

Last year, the 43-year old founder and CEO of Twitter, created a stir on social media when he revealed in a podcast his health regimen that included eating only on work days and fasting from Friday to Sunday. He claimed it helped him "stay sharper".





"During the day, I feel so much more focused. You have this very focused point of mind... I can go to bed and actually knock out in 10 minutes, if not sooner than that," Dorsey said.





While his earlier statement drew a lot of flak from netizens and fitness experts, it would be interesting to see what people have to say about in Dorsey's '7 meals per week' diet.













