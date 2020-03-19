SEARCH
  • News
  • Twitter Foodies Give Hilarious Responses To 'My Quarantine In Six Words'

Twitter Foodies Give Hilarious Responses To 'My Quarantine In Six Words'

Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon started a challenge to describe 'My Quarantine In Six Words' and foodies erupted with hilarious one-liners.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: March 19, 2020 16:24 IST

Reddit
Twitter Foodies Give Hilarious Responses To 'My Quarantine In Six Words'

'My Quarantine In Six Words' is a viral Twitter thread.

Highlights
  • Comedian Jimmy Fallon began the challenge on Twitter
  • He asked Twitterati to describe their quarantine in six words
  • Foodies on Twitter shared hilarious responses

Being quarantined at home indefinitely is seemingly an easy task, but only people who are doing it can understand how much effort it actually takes. With the Coronavirus epidemic spreading all across, people are practicing self-isolation. Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to put a positive and humorous spin on things. He asked his followers to describe their quarantine in six words in the funniest way possible, using the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Take a look at his tweet:

The tweet went viral on the microblogging website, garnering responses by the minute. Replies poured in from all across the globe, with users expressing their thoughts on this unique situation. Food is essential for survival, and also something that the Internet collectively obsesses over. Needless to say, Jimmy Fallon's tweet had a lot of responses from the foodies on Twitter too. Some of them said that they had finished their snacks within a record time and had to replenish their stock, while others said that they were actually enjoying their time in quarantine and eating non-stop.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses from foodies all over:



A number of people are also taking this time at home to get their aprons out and get cooking in their kitchen. Others still are frantically searching for better and more interesting alternatives to the most commonly eaten dishes.

What would you say in the challenge? Tell us your six words in the comments below! 

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Jimmy FallonQuarantineSix WordsTwitterFoodiesViral Twitter Thread
Sidharth Malhotra's High-Protein Vegetarian Bowl Is A Balance of Wholesome And Delicious
Sidharth Malhotra's High-Protein Vegetarian Bowl Is A Balance of Wholesome And Delicious
Infants Consuming Baby Cereal Have Higher Nutrient Intake, Says Study
Infants Consuming Baby Cereal Have Higher Nutrient Intake, Says Study

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 