Twitter Foodies Give Hilarious Responses To 'My Quarantine In Six Words'

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: March 19, 2020 16:24 IST
Being quarantined at home indefinitely is seemingly an easy task, but only people who are doing it can understand how much effort it actually takes. With the Coronavirus epidemic spreading all across, people are practicing self-isolation. Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to put a positive and humorous spin on things. He asked his followers to describe their quarantine in six words in the funniest way possible, using the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Take a look at his tweet:
Hey guys. It's been a crazy week, so for our first Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags, use six words to describe your time staying home and tag it with #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Could be on the show!
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 19, 2020
The tweet went viral on the microblogging website, garnering responses by the minute. Replies poured in from all across the globe, with users expressing their thoughts on this unique situation. Food is essential for survival, and also something that the Internet collectively obsesses over. Needless to say, Jimmy Fallon's tweet had a lot of responses from the foodies on Twitter too. Some of them said that they had finished their snacks within a record time and had to replenish their stock, while others said that they were actually enjoying their time in quarantine and eating non-stop.
Take a look at some of the hilarious responses from foodies all over:
all i've been doing is eating #MyQuarantineInSixWordspic.twitter.com/FKvqIAVtIP
— marebear (@MaryCamaj) March 19, 2020
potato for breakfast lunch and dinner
— darth™ (@darth) March 19, 2020
#MyQuarantineInSixWords ... the dog does the grocery now. pic.twitter.com/5oNL3OmRS2
— Really ?? i'm shallow too!! (@Chaos_Rulezz) March 19, 2020
You eat, I eat, got it?#MyQuarantineInSixWordspic.twitter.com/5UKGaRxCnY
— April Loeffler (@loefflerRN) March 19, 2020
Should I learn to make sourdough? #MyQuarantineInSixWords
— Macy Pate (@MacyPate) March 19, 2020
Five steps from computer to fridge #MyQuarantineInSixWords
— Shi Robison (@ShiRobison) March 19, 2020
Bake cookies. Eat cookies. Get fat. #MyQuarantineInSixWordspic.twitter.com/ROYJJN9Vr4
— Jovid19 WASH YOUR HANDS (@Lumber_jo) March 19, 2020
Returning to work in yoga pants #MyQuarantineInSixWordspic.twitter.com/Ec9rE2p5ja
— Susie (@luvsusie2) March 19, 2020
Stop eating or ill divide & HIDE!!!!! #MyQuarantineInSixWords
Me to overeating husband????????♀️ pic.twitter.com/wU7GdrD4AL
— .... (@romans_woman) March 19, 2020
I am running out of bagels. #MyQuarantineInSixWords
— indy (@itsafallonthing) March 19, 2020
A number of people are also taking this time at home to get their aprons out and get cooking in their kitchen. Others still are frantically searching for better and more interesting alternatives to the most commonly eaten dishes.
What would you say in the challenge? Tell us your six words in the comments below!
