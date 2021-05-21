Childhood is a period which almost everyone fondly remembers. The carefree days make us reminisce some blissful memories of family, school and some great food. There are so many foods that we ate when we were little, and we still relish with equal gusto. Many celebrities also share the candies and things they ate as children, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Shilpa Shetty and even Mira Kapoor. Twitter user Matthew J Dowd recently asked his followers what things returned them to the joys of childhood, and the enthusiastic responses will win you over. Take a look at the original tweet:
What things immediately return you to the joys of childhood? For me: a first snow fall, a cider mill with fresh doughnuts, the smell of crayons, Halloween and fall leaves, oat meal with cinnamon, spontaneous laughter.— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 20, 2021
There were a number of replies of people to the tweet, which received over 1.1k likes and hundreds of retweets and comments. Users recalled how their childhood involved some delicious foods which were their favourites, and eagerly awaited every time they were made. "Eating watermelon at a picnic table in the back yard," said one user while another wrote, "ice cream cones with chocolate shots." A few Tweeple could also recall the smells and sounds of their favourite treats being made at home. Take a look:
The ice cream truck jingle. Lightning bugs. Floating in a pool. (In other words, I guess, summer.)— Amber Hunt (@ReporterAmber) May 20, 2021
apple cider donuts, warm ????, hotdogs, Looney Tunes, Kool aid, smell of lake water— Ace3184 (@Ace31841) May 20, 2021
Waking up to the smell of coffee and grits, pool chlorine and the rubber smell of your swim cap. Crayons and boiled hot dogs for lunch on Saturday.— Shelley Hobson (@hobsonshelley) May 20, 2021
Summer beach vacations. Sunday dinners at Grandparents. Fresh cut grass. Eating watermelon at a picnic table in the back yard. And going crabbing with my dad.— admDewey (@ForPawsNow) May 20, 2021
Long days at the beach with family and friends, salt water taffy, lemonade stands, apricot fights in the orchard with neighborhood kids— Susan Sadler (@susiesadler) May 21, 2021
Tomato sauce simmering on the stove & mixing up meatballs.
A successful garden.
Fireflies.
Christmas from baking cookies, wrapping gifts to midnight Mass (except now it's at 10pm ☺️)— jkeats (@kvmcj) May 20, 2021
French toast, homemade apple tarts, grilled cheese and tomato soup. Drinking water out of a garden hose. Black and white TV shows. Walking through Cracker Barrel. Very nostalgic!!— JoAnn (@Java1948) May 20, 2021
The smell of fresh cut grass. PB&J sandwiches. Laying on the ground at night watching stars. Relishing innocence, though I wasn't aware of this at the time.— Stephen (@alala55) May 20, 2021
Fresh tomato sandwiches on the porch in the evening. Comic books. Filament light strings over the merry-go-round. Fish on the line. Grown women laughing.— Bad Hobbit ???????????????? (@Bad_Hobbit) May 20, 2021
The sound of a ice cream truck rolling down the road, seeing kids playing baseball at a area park, driving past K-Mart, hearing Bob Uecker, and seeing a tree I think would be fun to climb.— vincent delpino (@lincolngoogle) May 20, 2021
Maple syrup and French Toast. The smell of clean sheets. Getting my feet wet in the creek. Sitting on the beach of a Great Lake. Seeing an old station wagon on the Hwy.— Rickiedayo (@nellyindy) May 20, 2021
Which are the foods that remind you of your childhood? Tell us in the comments below.
