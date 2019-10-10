Maintaining Healthy Weight May Help Diabetes Management Reveals Study

The team analysed data from nearly 1,600 participants with Type 2 diabetes

Diabetic patients often complain about weight fluctuations. According to a latest study, it is imperative for diabetics to maintain their weight to prevent themselves from other health concerns. The study revealed that diabetic patients, who regain weight, lose out on the initial benefits of reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases compared to those who maintain their weight. It is common for diabetic patients to lose weight, once diagnosed. However, regaining weight previously lost is also a very common tendency and it may deteriorate the initial benefits of lowered heart disease or stroke risks, the study revealed.





Few studies in the past have directly compared cardiometabolic risk between people who managed to successfully lose weight and maintained the weight loss to those who regained weight, particularly among people with Type 2 diabetes.





For this study published in the journal, 'American Heart Association', the team analysed data from nearly 1,600 participants with Type 2 diabetes in an intensive weight loss study who lost at least 3 percent of their initial body weight.





The findings revealed that among those who lost 10 per cent or more of their body weight and then maintained 75 percent or more of their weight loss four years later happened to see a significant improvement in risk factors, such as improved levels of HDL (good) cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, blood pressure, waist circumference and diabetes control. However, the benefits tend to deteriorate among those who could not maintain their weight and regained some kilos.

"Our findings suggest that in addition to focusing on weight loss, an increased emphasis should be placed on the importance of maintaining the weight loss over the long-term," said Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., senior study author and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory at the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.





"The bottom line is that maintaining the majority of the weight loss is essential to reducing cardiovascular risk." Lichtenstein is a member of the American Heart Association's Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health - Lifestyle Nutrition Committee," added Alice H. Lichtenstein.





Data from the Look AHEAD study was used by researchers to assess a year-long intensive lifestyle intervention program to promote weight loss, compared to standard care for heart disease and stroke risk, among people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and who were overweight.





It must be noted that the intervention program focused on achieving weight loss through healthy eating and increased physical activity, while standard care consisted of diabetes support and education.





A three-year maintenance phase included monthly group meetings and recommendations to replace one meal per day with something similar to a replacement shake or bar and to continue engaging in regular physical activity.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



