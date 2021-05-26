The love for cheese is shared by people across the world. Whether it's Mozzarella or Bocconcini, Camembert or Brie - there are so many textures and strengths to choose from. But the love for cheese proved costly for a man who the police had been chasing. In recent bizarre news, a wanted criminal was identified by the local police after he posted a picture of a special locally produced cheese. Wondering what the picture was? Take a look and see for yourself.











(Also Read: UK Man Flies 130km Via Helicopter To Eat Favourite Sandwich In Lockdown)





Shared on Facebook by Merseyside Police, the picture received over 1.3k reactions and 409 shares. In the widely circulated photograph, we can see a block of Mature Blue Stilton cheese that was manufactured in Leicestershire.

The photo was posted by Carl Stewart, 39, who belongs to Gem Street, Liverpool. He was wanted in connection with an international operation of criminals who use encryption software on their mobiles to avoid detection. Thus, when Stewart shared the picture of the cheese on social media from his encrypted device, the Merseyside police was quick to identify his fingerprints and catch him red-handed.





Carl Stewart has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison by the Liverpool Crown Court. He pleads guilty on several charges including the supply of Class A and B drugs.





"Carl Stewart was involved in supplying large amounts of class A and B drugs but was caught out by his love of Stilton cheese, after sharing a picture of a block of it in his hand through encrochat. His palm and fingerprints were analysed from this picture and it was established they belonged to Stewart," said Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson in the official press release.





What did you think of the bizarre news? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!