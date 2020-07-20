SEARCH
  • News
  • Mother Prepares Dal Glossary For Soon-To-Be Married Son, Twitter Is In Splits

Mother Prepares Dal Glossary For Soon-To-Be Married Son, Twitter Is In Splits

A mother found an easy solution to the dilemma faced by her son as to the various kinds of Dals and their names. Check it out!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 20, 2020 13:17 IST

Reddit
Mother Prepares <i>Dal</i> Glossary For Soon-To-Be Married Son, Twitter Is In Splits

A mother came up with a dal glossary for her son.

Highlights
  • The names of various lentils or Dals can often be tough to remember
  • A mother made a Dal Glossary or map for her son
  • The image was widely circulated on social media

Is Toor Dal the one used in Sambhar? What is the difference between Moong Dal and Urad Dal? Which dal do we use to prepare Dal Makhani? All these questions and more often enter the minds of beginner cooks. The innumerable varieties of Dals available in various regions of the country and the dishes they are prepared with can often be a labyrinth to navigate. A mother found an easy solution to this dilemma faced by her son as to the various kinds of Dals and their names. Take a look:

(Also Read: )

The picture was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. According to his tweet, the mother prepared this 'Dal Glossary' for her son who was about to get married soon. There were small samples of various dals pasted with tape in a notebook, and alongside these Dals, their names were written by hand. The picture showed Moong, Masoor, and Dal Maash among others.

The interesting idea got Twitterati surprised with how easy it was to keep the names of lentils handy and learn them by heart. In fact, this chart made it unnecessary to even remember the names of the Dals. Reactions poured into the tweet, with people commending the effort of the mother to help out her son. Some said that this chart should be made irrespective of gender, as many girls don't know the names of Dals as well. Take a look:

(Also Read: )

What did you think about the chart? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Dal GlossaryTYPES OF DALTwitter Viral Photo
Turmeric Or Haldi May Have Strong Antiviral Properties, Says Study
Turmeric Or Haldi May Have Strong Antiviral Properties, Says Study
Fasting Diets May Promote Weight Loss - Experts Reveal
Fasting Diets May Promote Weight Loss - Experts Reveal

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 