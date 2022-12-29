What comes to your mind when we say KFC? The very first reply will be the crispy, spicy fried chicken. While totally agree with the popularity of KFC fried chicken, what grabs the second spot on the menu are the popcorns. These bite-sized delights are crunchy from the outside and juicy inside, making the dish perfect for mid-meal snacking. But the fans in the United States will have to bid adieu to chicken popcorn soon. You heard us. As per the reports doing the rounds, KFC will soon replace chicken popcorn with chicken nuggets in all the outlets across the United States. This change in the menu is expected to roll out by January 2023.





Earlier in July 2022, KFC conducted regional testing of their chicken nuggets in the Charlotte, NC area. The outlets then sold "100 percent all-white chicken pieces hand-breaded in KFC's signature Original Recipe of 11 Herbs and Spices," as per the reports in various publications. During the testing, these nuggets were sold in the options of eight, 12 and 36 pieces.





Photo Credit: iStock

Some KFC employees further confirmed the news on a Reddit thread. A person recently took to the social site to write, "Went to a KFC today and they said the popcorn chicken was discontinued. Is this true? Everywhere? I hope to God this is not the case."





One person (who seems to be a KFC employee) replied, "We have chicken nuggets at my KFC instead." Another KFC employee confirmed the news saying, "At my KFC we still have popcorn chicken until February then switching over to nuggets."





