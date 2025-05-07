There is hardly anyone who does not love burgers. From juicy cheeseburgers to crispy chicken burgers, there is a snack for every mood. Now, imagine getting your favourite snack freshly made and served hot at your table in less than 30 seconds. Sounds unreal, right? But that is exactly what is happening at a brand-new burger joint in California's Silicon Valley. What makes it so special? It is fully run by robots. Called Burger Bots, this futuristic spot is powered by robots built by ABB Robotics. Two clever droids take care of the whole burger-making process with speed that is hard to beat.

Also Read: Tech Content Creator Invents Drone To Do Food Deliveries, Video Goes Viral

In the video shared on their Instagram handle, first, a hot, freshly grilled patty lands on the bun and rides a conveyor belt with a QR code. That is where the first robot, Flexpicker, kicks in – using the code to pick toppings like lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and their secret sauce. Then comes YuMi, the second robot, who adds the final touches. Together, they get the job done in just 27 seconds.

Burger Bots is the brainchild of entrepreneur Elizabeth Truong, who sees this high-tech location as just the beginning of a bigger burger revolution.

Also Read: "Another Person Out Of Work!" Internet Reacts As Vlogger Gets Food Delivered By A Robot In China

She said, “The vision was to bring consistency, transparency, and efficiency to food service. For restaurant owners, it means better visibility of food costs, more accurate forecasting and – ultimately – better decision-making. In the next five years, I believe that most restaurants will have some form of robotic automation, whether it's back-of-house preparation, assembly, or even front-of-house service. It will become less of a novelty and more of a necessity,” as per a report published by ABB.