Varun Dhawan is one of the fittest Bollywood actors today. He regularly shares pictures and videos from his fitness regime which are admired by his 34.7 million strong Instagram family. Although Varun Dhawan is extremely fit and follows a strict diet routine, he often indulges himself in all things delicious and droolworthy! Whether it's a cheesy omelette or some grilled chicken, he often dons the chef's hat himself and cooks up some wonderful treats. The actor took to Instagram to share a click of a tempting cup of coffee which he made himself. The sweet, encouraging message with it will truly resonate with you. Take a look:

"Since everyone is stressed now days try and find joy in really really small things like I am finding in this beautiful cup of coffee I made," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on Instagram stories. In the video, we could see a wonderful cup of freshly brewed coffee with lots of froth. Varun Dhawan narrated in the background that it was probably one of the best coffees he had made at home. "This is one of the best coffees that I have made with my blender, just look at the finish. The right amount of froth, the right amount of water and the right amount of coffee," he said in the video.

What a positive spin to put on a simple cup of coffee! We could all take notes from Varun Dhawan's foodie diaries and share some gratitude for the small things in life. Varun Dhawan tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24th January, 2021 in an intimate ceremony. The photographs from the wedding as well as other details had set social media abuzz with excitement. On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the horror comedy 'Bhediya' which is currently on floors. He is starring alongside Kriti Sanon in the film which is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.