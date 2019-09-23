Vegan Diet Boosts Gut Microbes That Cause Weight Loss, Lower Risk Of Diabetes, Says Preliminary Study

Vegan diet boosts microbes that positive affect weight, insulin sensitivity, suggests new study

Vegan or pant-based diet has been gaining traction over the years for its purported health benefits. Multiple studies have been conducted to probe whether or not eating a plant-based diet is good for our bodies or not. A new study has now said that consuming a vegan diet or a diet entirely based on plant-based foods may boost the microbiome, resulting in lowered risk of diabetes and improved regulation of weight. The study concluded this based on the mapping of the effects of a short-term 16-week vegan diet on body weight, body composition and blood sugar levels.





The study was presented at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Barcelona, Spain. The study was conducted by Dr Hana Kahleova, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), Washington, DC, USA, and colleagues. The main aim of the study was to test the impact of a 16-week vegan diet on body weight, body composition and insulin resistance in overweight adults with no history of diabetes. The study included a total of 147 participants, 86 per cent of which were women and 14 per cent were men and the participants were asked to follow a low-fat vegan diet for a period of 16 weeks.





The researcher measured the body weight at baseline and then noted the change in body weight, which was found to have significantly reduced, due to a reduction in fat mass. Moreover, it was also observed that there was improved insulin sensitivity and changes in gut microbiome associated with weight loss, fat reduction and reduction in visceral fat volume. The researchers noted that an increase in fibre content was essential for the changes observed. The researchers also said that further research is required to separate out the effects of the vegan diet from that of reduced calories. The study hasn't been published in a peer-reviewed journal yet.