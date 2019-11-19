How To Make The Delicious Vegan Ice Cream At Home (Recipes Inside)

Highlights Ice-cream for breakfast seemed excessive even for me, but I'm glad I did

If you were blown away by 'Game Changers', a documentary that has become the topic for much party and social media chatter, you're not alone. It's by no means the first argument in favour of a plant-based diet and certainly not the last. There's a section in the documentary that outlines Bruce Lee's approach and philosophy. It involves being open to absorb new things and yet filter out things that may not necessarily work for you. It's something that resonates with my approach to most things, especially diets and equally fad diets. Because what works for Virat Kohli or Novak Djokovic may not necessarily work for you or me. And yet it's always good to take cues from the diets of champions.





If there's one thing I can't resist, it is ice-cream. I find it easier to curb sweet cravings for mithai and Western desserts but ice-cream usually gets the better of my resolve. One of the most delicious ice-creams that I sampled during the last few weeks was at a popular hangout in Auroville, Pondicherry. Bread and Chocolate's calling card is its Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate croissant, in simple words). I drove for a little over two hours down the scenic East Coast Road (aka ECR) that connects Chennai with Pondicherry to sample these croissants for breakfast. They're easily the best I've tried anywhere in India. The wait staff urged me to try another signature dessert. Ice-cream for breakfast seemed excessive even for me, but I'm glad I did.

