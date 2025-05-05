Travelling through Japan is a dream, from beautiful cities and rich traditions to some of the most iconic food in the world. But if you are a vegetarian, eating your way through the country is not always as easy as it sounds. Even a simple bowl of soup can have hidden meat-based stock, and it is not always clear what is safe to order. That is why Barkha Singh's food picks come in clutch. She just shared her favourite vegetarian-friendly spots across Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo - and whether you are looking for a warm veg ramen or something sweet like chocolate gyoza, her list makes travelling meat-free in Japan feel way less stressful.





Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurants To Try In Osaka

Shin Gi Dai: Picture this - a casual setup, cold draft beer and tofu skewers that hit the spot. Barkha's pick for laid-back evenings. Kiou Ramen: They serve a tomato-based vegetarian ramen. It looks veg, smells veg - but she still used Google Translate to double-check. Respect. Katsu In Dotonbori: The spot that saves vegetarians from okonomiyaki FOMO. They customise it without meat or fish.

Barkha Singh's Top Picks For Vegetarian Food In Kyoto

Chao Chao Gyoza: The wait is long (like, over an hour), but the payoff? A full vegetarian and vegan menu. Barkha's highlight was the chocolate gyoza with homemade ice cream. Also: friendly staff, chill vibes. Miyabi Ine Boathouse Cafe: A total aesthetic dream. Calm, beautiful and perfect for a slow meal. Saryo Tesshin: This one's all about comfort. Order the soba noodles and thank Barkha later.

Where To Eat Vegetarian Food In Tokyo, According To Barkha Singh

Ramen Engine: A go-to for vegetarian ramen bowls and miso rice. But it fills up fast, so Barkha recommends heading there by 6 PM. Coco Ichibanya: Your saviour for vegetarian Japanese curry with veggies. You get to pick your spice level. Barkha chose level 4, and it brought the heat. Gonpachi: Yes, that Gonpachi. The Kill Bill one. They have a vegan menu and do custom tweaks, too. Bonus points for the whole vibe. Omoide Yokocho, Shinjuku: A maze of stalls and signs that say "vegetarian-friendly". Just note - some grills are shared, so ask questions.

Also, Barkha could not stop raving about Nishiki Market - calling it the best spot for viral Japanese snacks like mochi, fluffy cheesecake, and custard-filled pancakes.

So, no, being vegetarian in Japan is not impossible. You just need the right list. And luckily, Barkha Singh has already made it.