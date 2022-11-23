Vicky Kaushal is a foodie at heart. Anyone who follows the actor on Instagram knows it through his various foodie updates. But he surprised us with his latest Instagram post. This time, he stole food to satiate his cravings! Before your thoughts run amok, let us tell you that it was all in good humour. Vicky Kaushal rummaged through his brother Sunny Kaushal's stack and stole his snacks. Vicky Kaushal posted about it himself and admitted to the crime. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal can be seen standing in front of a large food cabinet, which we assume belongs to Sunny Kaushal.





"Brb... stealing @sunsunnykhez's snacks," wrote Vicky Kaushal in the caption of the Instagram post. In his hand is a packet of potato chips, which he has already opened and digging into. Sunny Kaushal was quick to response with - "Who needs enemies when you've got family like this."





Take a look at the post:





Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Relishes Yummy Gajar Ka Halwa With A Stunning View

So far, the post has attracted 287k likes and more than 600 comments like "just a sibling thing", "love the way you two love each other" and "real bros". There are scores of laughing emojis left in the comments section.





Vicky Kaushal brings back childhood memories when we used to steal our siblings' food but not so openly. It really is a 'sibling thing'.





Vicky Kaushal is a foodie, you all know that by now, but do you know his heart lies in desi foods? Just recently, he was sipping on Maharashtrian special drink sol kadhi and wrote in the post, "sol kadhi for the soul!". He once shared a glimpse of his breakfast, and it was the classic parathas laced with makhan. He even shared his sweet indulgence, and it was piping hot jalebi. And to top it all, he gorged on samosas during his vacation in New York with Katrina Kaif. Read all about it here.











All this talk of yummy desi foods has left us hungry. We are going to scout for some of these delights right away.