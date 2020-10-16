Shilpa Shetty Makes Healthy Ragi-Dal Dosa For World Food Day (Video Inside)

World Food Day: Shilpa Shetty whips up a healthy Ragi-Dal Dosa recipe.

Dosa is a dish we cannot get enough of, whether as a main course or even as a healthy evening snack. The humble preparation has a number of varieties too, one of which Shilpa Shetty made in a World Food Day special recipe. The diva took to Instagram to share a healthy recipe for Ragi Dosa made with freshly soaked Ragi and just a hint of Urad Dal. Take a look at the recipe video for Ragi-Dal Dosa that she shared:





(Also Read: World Food Day 2020: Date, Theme, History And Significance Of The Special Global Event)





"It's #WorldFoodDay and I'm celebrating it by adding a little twist to the humble Dosa. Today, we're making Ragi Dosa, which is an even healthier option for all those craving a filling snack," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption. She further explained how Ragi is a gluten-free superfood that makes any dish healthier due to its high calcium, iron and fibre content.





To make the Ragi-Dal dosa recipe by Shilpa Shetty, begin by soaking Ragi grains and Urad Dal overnight. Grind it to a smooth batter and let it ferment for a day. Shilpa Shetty suggested an alternative of using Ragi flour for a quicker version of the Ragi-Dal Dosa batter. Once the batter is ready, its time to roast the Dosa. Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty used a half cut onion to grease the pan with oil, as she said that the process imparts a delicious flavour to the Dosa. What a unique hack, right? She garnished the preparation with some gun powder and chopped coriander, and the Dosa was served hot and fresh.





The unique and tasty preparation was truly loaded with healthy goodness too. Kudos to Shilpa Shetty for such a great recipe for Ragi-Dal dosa and the secret hack to make the Dosa more flavourful too. So, try this recipe and treat your family to the perfect blend of health and taste.





Happy World Food Day 2020!