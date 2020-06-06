SEARCH
  • News
  • World Food Safety Day: WHO Shares 5 Keys To Safer Food

World Food Safety Day: WHO Shares 5 Keys To Safer Food

World Food Safety Day: According to WHO, 1 in 10 people fall ill every year from eating contaminated food. Here are five easy ways to practice food safety.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 06, 2020 12:34 IST

Reddit
World Food Safety Day: WHO Shares 5 Keys To Safer Food

World Food Safety Day: Practice these five measures for food safety by WHO.

Highlights
  • World Food Safety Day is being celebrated on 7th June
  • WHO has shared a number of guidelines for food safety
  • FSSAI has also assured there is no risk of Covid-19 spread through food

There has been a heightened concern around food safety due to the onset of the Coronavirus epidemic. People are refraining from ordering food from restaurants, and venturing out solely for the purpose of eating. There is an increased preference for eating food that is home-cooked, and seemingly safer. Keeping the epidemic aside, unsafe food in general can cause over 200 diseases as per the WHO. According to the World Health Organisation, 1 in 10 people fall ill every year from eating contaminated food and 4,20,000 die each year as a result across the globe.

(Also Read: )

In a bid to debunk the myths associated with food safety and to ensure that the food we are eating is safe, the WHO has shared five keys to safer food. These come ahead of World Food Safety Day being celebrated on 7th June, 2020. These are easy guidelines that can be adhered to in these testing times. With these five practices by your side, the safety of your food can be rest assured and you do not have to worry about contracting infections or diseases through your food.

Here Are Five Keys To Safer Food By WHO:

1. Keep Clean

Before we enter the kitchen, it is vital to wash hands and ensure cleanliness and hygiene at all times while cooking.

2. Separate Raw & Cooked Food

It is a good idea to keep raw food in different containers vis-a-vis the cooked ones. This will prevent any risk of contamination for either of the two.

3. Cook thoroughly

Food must be cooked thoroughly and properly before being served, in order to kill any germs and enhance the nutrition too.

4. Keep food at safe temperatures

Different kinds of foods need to be stored differently, location and temperature-wise too. Make sure you follow these practices to ensure safety of food.

5. Use safe water and safe raw materials

The cooking processes should spic and span, as should the raw ingredients and materials. Use safe water and raw materials at all times. Take a look at the full video here:

Apart from the guidelines for food safety by WHO, a number of safety measures can be ensured in the process of producing food as well. The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) tweeted about the food safety process, which begins right at the farm and ends with the consumption of the food. It is vital to maintain good standards of food safety at all stages of this process.

(Also Read: )

As for the major concern surrounding food safety in the Covid-19 times, the Food Safety and Standard Authority India (FSSAI) has issued a clarification. "There is no scientific evidence to indicate the transmission of #COVID19 through food," said the organisation on their Twitter handle.

The clarification comes ahead of the reopening of restaurants on June 8, wherein they will be maintaining the utmost hygiene standards and practices to assure customers. We hope to see more strides in the direction of food safety in future as well!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  World Food Safety DayFood SafetyWHO
Watch: How COVID-19 Lockdown Affected Children's Diet And Health
Watch: How COVID-19 Lockdown Affected Children's Diet And Health
McDonald's India Set To Open Its Doors In West And South India With An All New, Safe Dining Experience (Details Inside)
McDonald's India Set To Open Its Doors In West And South India With An All New, Safe Dining Experience (Details Inside)

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com