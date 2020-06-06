World Food Safety Day: WHO Shares 5 Keys To Safer Food

World Food Safety Day: Practice these five measures for food safety by WHO.

There has been a heightened concern around food safety due to the onset of the Coronavirus epidemic. People are refraining from ordering food from restaurants, and venturing out solely for the purpose of eating. There is an increased preference for eating food that is home-cooked, and seemingly safer. Keeping the epidemic aside, unsafe food in general can cause over 200 diseases as per the WHO. According to the World Health Organisation, 1 in 10 people fall ill every year from eating contaminated food and 4,20,000 die each year as a result across the globe.





DYK: 1 in 10 people fall ill every year from eating contaminated food and 420,000 die each year as a result.

Children under-5 are at particularly high risk. 125,000 young children die from foodborne diseases every year.



???? https://t.co/By7zUzdeco#FoodSafetypic.twitter.com/1TsKsFj0b4



— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 5, 2020

In a bid to debunk the myths associated with food safety and to ensure that the food we are eating is safe, the WHO has shared five keys to safer food. These come ahead of World Food Safety Day being celebrated on 7th June, 2020. These are easy guidelines that can be adhered to in these testing times. With these five practices by your side, the safety of your food can be rest assured and you do not have to worry about contracting infections or diseases through your food.





Here Are Five Keys To Safer Food By WHO:

1. Keep Clean





Before we enter the kitchen, it is vital to wash hands and ensure cleanliness and hygiene at all times while cooking.





2. Separate Raw & Cooked Food





It is a good idea to keep raw food in different containers vis-a-vis the cooked ones. This will prevent any risk of contamination for either of the two.





3. Cook thoroughly





Food must be cooked thoroughly and properly before being served, in order to kill any germs and enhance the nutrition too.





4. Keep food at safe temperatures





Different kinds of foods need to be stored differently, location and temperature-wise too. Make sure you follow these practices to ensure safety of food.





5. Use safe water and safe raw materials





The cooking processes should spic and span, as should the raw ingredients and materials. Use safe water and raw materials at all times. Take a look at the full video here:





Unsafe food can cause over 200 diseases.

Do you know the five ???? to #SafeFood?

???? Keep clean

???? Separate raw & cooked food

???? Cook thoroughly

???? Keep food at safe temperatures

???? Use safe water & safe raw materials #FoodSafety#WorldFoodSafetyDaypic.twitter.com/5713PVAsmJ



— World Health Organization Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) June 6, 2020

Apart from the guidelines for food safety by WHO, a number of safety measures can be ensured in the process of producing food as well. The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) tweeted about the food safety process, which begins right at the farm and ends with the consumption of the food. It is vital to maintain good standards of food safety at all stages of this process.





Everyone has a role to play in ensuring the food we eat is safe.



Learn more about food safety and quality ???? https://t.co/vFega1Yzy0#WorldFoodSafetyDaypic.twitter.com/6DLgvwLcUE



— FAO Knowledge (@FAOKnowledge) June 3, 2020

As for the major concern surrounding food safety in the Covid-19 times, the Food Safety and Standard Authority India (FSSAI) has issued a clarification. "There is no scientific evidence to indicate the transmission of #COVID19 through food," said the organisation on their Twitter handle.





The clarification comes ahead of the reopening of restaurants on June 8, wherein they will be maintaining the utmost hygiene standards and practices to assure customers. We hope to see more strides in the direction of food safety in future as well!







