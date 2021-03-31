If you look up to Bollywood celebrities for diet and fitness inspiration, Vicky Kaushal is the one you should follow on social media. The actor keeps updating his Instagram account with his regular meals that are always rich in nutrients and not boring at all. Even though Vicky gives in to his temptations once in a while, he makes sure to follow an overall healthy diet. During Holi, we saw him indulging in a plate of poori chole, aamras, jalebi fafda and chocolate cake. But that was probably the only time we saw him digging into a guilt-ridden meal. All the other times, we see a clever combination of 'healthy' and 'yummy' on his plate.

We have to give it to Vicky Kaushal to manage his diet well without compromising on the taste. After following his Instagram account for some time now, we now know that he loves eggs for breakfast, and not just a couple of eggs, but as many as 10 eggs in one meal!

Vicky Kaushal recently posted a picture of his morning meal titled 'Campion's Breakfast', and it was a hearty mix of 10 eggs, 80 gms oats, butter, strawberries, blueberries and chocolate!

Take a look -

Diet or no diet, nobody would mind having a high-protein meal like this for breakfast. But 10 eggs!? Well, we are not too sure of that!

Not too long ago, Vicky posted another picture of his breakfast comprising julienned red, green and yellow bell peppers, chopped mushrooms, tomato sauce, olive oil and again, 10 eggs.

A serving of 10 eggs along with other nutrient-rich foods combined with a hint of other indulgent foods just for good taste - that's Vicky Kaushal's mantra to keeping fit while pleasing his taste buds.

