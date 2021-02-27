Vicky Kaushal's High Protein Breakfast Was Made With 10 Eggs (See Pic)

Vicky Kaushal won National award for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Highlights Vicky Kaushal is a National award winning actor

Vicky is a self-confessed foodie

Vicky Kaushal follows a healthy diet combined with delicious foods

With a slew of interesting projects up his sleeves, Vicky Kaushal is perhaps one of the busiest actors of the industry today. The actor who was last seen in 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship', has been roped in as the lead for an action thriller by director Vijay Krishna Acharya of 'Dhoom 3' fame. Besides that, Vicky would also be seen in India 's first field marshal General Sam Manekshaw and freedom fighter Udham Singh's biography. His upcoming projects require him to be in his best shape, and his personal chef Akshay Arora is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the same. On Saturday morning he posted an Instagram story from his kitchen, and on the table we spotted some julienned red, green and yellow bellpeppers, chopped mushrooms, tomato sauce, olive oil and 8 eggs, "Guess who's breakfast is this, Vicky Kaushal or The Rock", he captioned the image. The photo was re-shared by Vicky Kaushal, putting rest to the speculations.





(Also Read: "No Diet": Sara Ali Khan Beats Jaipur Heat With Sinful 'Kulhad Wali Lassi')





(Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Joins 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend With This Indulgent Treat)

Chef Akshay also mentioned that there were two more eggs that were "already cracked" before the picture was taken. Was it for loaded omelette, or an egg casserole- we can't tell- but we can confirm that the high-protein treat would have been one wholesome treat. High-protein food helps induce feeling of satiety that keeps you away from eating junk and high sodium food. Protein also helps build muscle and aid muscle recovery after a grueling session at the gym. Here are some of our best high-protein recipes you can try for breakfast.













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



