A food technology student in Indonesia has come up with an unusual dessert, which uses crickets to make chocolate ice cream. Andrea Zefany, a student at i3L University in Jakarta, shared how she made the sweet treat and why she chose this insect.





Crickets are known to contain protein, which makes them an interesting ingredient for food experiments. Andrea also found them easy to find and raise in a lab. She wanted to try something different by using crickets in a dairy product such as ice cream, where they are not commonly used.





On Instagram, Andrea Zefany explained, “Making chocolate ice cream from crickets. Today I'm going to show you my thesis project, which is making chocolate ice cream from crickets. I chose crickets because it has the highest protein content in insects, and it's easily found and bred in the lab, and also is not applied yet in dairy products like ice cream.

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“After blanching, we're going to dry the crickets in the oven. We are gonna wait for three to five hours for them to completely dry, and today we dried them in the oven for a few hours. They have dried, so we continue drying them in the incubator for one night.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “If protein content is high, so it looks like, I can make it at home in my backyard.” Another shared, “You guys should stir fry ants; it's very tasty, especially the red ants eat it with rice.” “I'm never eating chocolates again,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Seems weird but hey I'm not judging weird doesn't judge weird.” Another mentioned, “I would love to try the ice cream BUT DON'T LET ME SEE THEM CRICKETS.”





One more added, “Me waiting for her to say April fools or guys it's a prank.”





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When someone asked if the ice cream had a nutty taste, Andrea Zefany agreed. She also said that the crickets used in the recipe tasted good on their own. The unusual recipe may not attract everyone, but it has raised curiosity if insects can become part of more food products in the future.