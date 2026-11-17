Food is often one of the best ways to discover local flavours and traditional delicacies. While some dishes are widely loved, others can leave people curious about their preparation and taste. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared a video of his brother Yusuf Pathan enjoying a traditional Gujarati snack. Can you guess what it was? Boiled tuvar or toor (pigeon pea). The unusual treat also seemed to spark curiosity among their staff members, who were keenly watching Yusuf enjoy his snack.





In a video, the Pathan brothers can be seen sitting in a hotel room when Irfan notices Yusuf eating something and asks him, "Ye kya kha raha hai bhai? [What are you eating, brother?]." Yusuf reveals that he is enjoying boiled tuvar and explains why he prefers having it during the colder months. "Tuvar after boiling. Thandi mai maja aati hai khane mai [It's enjoyable to eat during the cold weather]," he replies.





The camera then pans towards other people in the room, seemingly members of their staff, who appear curious about Yusuf's unusual snack choice. Noticing them watching him, Irfan remarks, "Sab log dekh rahe hai bhai ki ye hai kya? [Everyone is looking, wondering, "What on earth is this?]"

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Yusuf, however, has a simple response for them. "Dekho mat bhai, kha lo tum bhi [Don't look, brother, you eat it too]," he says, inviting everyone to try some tuvar instead of simply watching him enjoy it.





“Love you always Lala @yusuf_pathan all gujjus know this vegetarian item ;),” read the side note.

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Tuvar, also known as toor or tur, is the Gujarati name for the pigeon pea. Harvested while still green and tender, these are a seasonal winter speciality in Gujarat. Tuvar can be enjoyed boiled and seasoned, as well as an ingredient in famous regional dishes like Tuver Totha and Undhiyu. Have you tried boiled tur at home? Let us know in the comments below.