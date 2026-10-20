Paranthas are a favourite and regular breakfast choice in many Indian homes, as people enjoy them with different fillings and flavours. But have you ever imagined a parantha that looks and tastes like a cake? A content creator has come up with this unusual food idea to celebrate his father's birthday.





Instead of making a regular cake, he prepared a Cake Parantha using simple ingredients such as colourful sprinkles and icing sugar. The dish gives a sweet twist to the food and caught attention because of its unusual mix.





The creator folded the parantha into layers and added plenty of sprinkles before cooking it. He then topped it with icing sugar to give it a sweet taste. He also shared that he enjoyed the final dish.

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On Instagram, the creator said, “Welcome to Will It parantha? We're back with a very special episode. It's the big man's birthday, so naturally we're making a birthday cake parantha. Now, did the big man ask for this? Maybe not. Then why make it? It's because this is how I seek my thrills in my thirties.





“No more party, party, just more parantha, parantha. Now, full disclosure, this is more of a glazed sprinkle donut than a birthday cake parantha. But that sounds better and there's a candle in it, so it counts.”





“For the roll, I went for the classic folding layers with a holy amount of sprinkles in it. Rolled out gently, so you see those beautiful speckles, topped with some icing sugar for that glaze, just in case there weren't enough carbs in this bad boy. With a dash of bias, I thought this was delicious.”





The creator first asked the woman of the house to try the Cake Parantha and she simply said it was nice. He then asked his father, who was celebrating his birthday, to rate the dish. His father, who joked about being 25 years old, didn't look impressed. When the creator asked what would make it a perfect dish. His father suggested adding more sugar and sweetness. The creator appreciated his father's honest feedback.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “It definitely needs an addition of gulab jamun around it.” Another shared, “As a cake decorator. I approve. Do whatever makes you happy.” “I've made meetha paranthas before but never thought of putting sprinkles in it. Epic,” a comment read.





An individual suggested, “What about a parantha layered cake like the crepe layered cakes?” Another mentioned, “Hilarious and wonderful. Never thought I'd ever see a birthday cake parantha.” One more added, “I think the more traditional mitha parantha with caramelised slightly burnt sugar, rather than uncooked glaze, would taste better. Sprinkles are cute.”





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Will you try this unusual Cake Parantha or do you prefer to enjoy your paranthas the traditional way?