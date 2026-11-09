Kolkata's love for puchka is no secret, but what if your favourite street food came with as many as 17 different varieties to choose from? A content creator recently introduced food lovers to a puchka stall in the city that is taking this beloved street food beyond its traditional alu-masala and tamarind water flavours.

“Now you can get seventeen types of puchka at one place in Kolkata. Here you can try each of the seventeen types of puchka one by one. I tried about one to 10 types myself,” the creator said in Hindi.

The video showed the humble puchka stall surrounded by people who eagerly waited for their turn to sample the different varieties.

“Some of the names were rocket, bullet, pakoodi, mango pudina, chatpati, and many more. And the taste of each puchka was very unique, and it all tasted really good,” the creator said, adding that the pakoodi puchka is a must-try.

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Take a look at the video:

The puchka stall is named Pravesh Pani Puri, which is located near Alipore in Kolkata. As per the video, the puchka variants available in the shop include:

Ghugni puchka – puchka stuffed with ghugni (matar dal)

Alu Dum puchka – puchka stuffed with alu dum (potato curry)

Pakori puchka – The outer crust of the puchka is a bit different as it's fried.

Batata puchka – Yet another variety of puchka with more potato filling than the usual one.

Chocolate puchka – The puchka with chocolate sauce.

Dhokla puchka – A bit of Gujarati touch to the puchka.

Schewan puchka – puchka with a Chinese fusion.

Bullet puchka – Spicy masala puchka.

Dahi Papri puchka – puchka with a stuffing of a mixture of papri and curd inside it.

Chana Masala puchka – puchka with chana masala stuffing.

Chur mur puchka – A combination of puchka and churmur.

Shukha Special puchka – puchka without the tamarind water and extra spices.

Tomato puchka – Stuffing made out of tomato.

Ghugni Dahi puchka – The stuffing is a mixture of ghugni and curd.

Rocket puchka – A spicy version of phuchka

Would you like to try these puchkas? Let us know.

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