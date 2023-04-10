India is home to some of the most unique and diverse cuisines in the world. There is so much regional variety - no matter where you go in this country, you will be left stunned. Thanks to social media, we come across some amazing dishes and preparations from the home chefs and cooks living in India. Whether it's a paniyaram recipe or the preparation for Kashmiri kahwa, these dishes are authentic and delicious to the very last bite. Recently, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna took to Twitter to reshare a recipe for a curry from his home state. Take a look:

Temjen Imna had retweeted a recipe video shared by Nagaland tourism. A healthy vegetable stew, it comprised boiled tomatoes, potatoes and fermented dish. A mixture of oyster mushrooms, ginger, green chillies and a special ingredient called xanthoxylem leaves also made the curry quite interesting and unique.





"Wanna try? Recipe Note kar lena [do note the recipe]," wrote Temjen Imna in his tweet. Thanking the creator of the video, he added, "We are thankful to Etsoyu for making such wonderful, delicious and mouth watering contents and giving recognition as well as promoting authentic Naga dishes in the social media platforms. Bravo!"





Internet users were quite happy to see this new and interesting recipe from Nagaland. The minister Temjen Imna himself is a huge food-lover and he regularly shares snippets from his foodie sojourns for his fans and followers to see. Many people wanted to try this unique Naga curry recipe at their respective homes. They left their thoughts in the comments and replies of the Nagaland minister's tweet.





Take a look at the reactions:

Have you come across any such wonderful recipe from India's diverse states and regions? Tell us in the comments.