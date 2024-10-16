The alpaca is a species of sheep that yields high-quality wool. It is known as the South American camelid mammal found in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Andes Mountains of Southern Peru, Western Bolivia, Ecuador and Northern Chile. But what if we told you that there is a cafe in Taiwan where you can enjoy a range of scrumptious foods while alpacas roam inside the premises freely? A video making rounds on Instagram features alpacas inside a cafe named David & Alpaca. In the clip, the furry animals are seen chewing food and walking from one table to another. Some are even seated on the porch. The note attached to the video reads, “This is your sign to visit this alpaca cafe on your next visit to Taiwan! Cuteness overload guaranteed!!”

The video has clocked 1 million views. Here's how people reacted:

“I love this! I didn't know there were alpacas in Taiwan! Will eat here next time I'm in town!” wrote an excited user. Echoing a similar sentiment another said, “This is great. I'll be there in 12 days. I need to stop by here!!”

“I wanna visit this! Alpacas are cute,” commented an animal lover. Begging to differ, a person stated, “Ban this idiocy. This is no place for animals”

One wrote, “If I don't want smelly dogs nearby in a restaurant, I'm not sure I would want one of those either. They are cute though." A critic said, “I love them, but maybe not walking around hot pot and raw meat? Not very safe for anybody.”

The David & Alpaca cafe is located on Guotai St, Shilin District, Taipei City. The opening hours of the quaint cafe are from 11 am to 9 pm. A rustic setting with a contemporary vibe and beautiful paintings adorning the walls are simply click-worthy. Speaking about the dishes, you can enjoy hotpot with the lucky bear, beef, pork and a variety of seafood which are served with veggies.

Would you like to visit this cafe? Do let us know.