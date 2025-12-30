When in doubt about healthy eating options, the first person we turn to is Soha Ali Khan. The actress is a strong advocate of leading a balanced lifestyle, with a focus on regular workouts and mindful eating. As we prepare to enter the New Year with renewed vigour, the 47-year-old has shared the recipe for a special green juice, which, according to her, is more than a “detox drink”. Loaded with nutrients, it is not only easy to make but can also work wonders for your body.





On Tuesday, December 30, Soha Ali Khan dropped a video on Instagram revealing the ingredients used to prepare the green juice that has become a part of her everyday morning routine. “My Happy New Year present to you- as promised, here's the green juice I have most mornings. This is not a detox juice — your liver already does that well enough, but think of this as gentle daily support: hydration, fibre, minerals and anti-inflammatory foods that help the body do what it already knows how to do,” she wrote in her caption.

Here's The Recipe To Make Soha Ali Khan's Green Juice

Ingredients

½ carrot

½ cucumber

2 stalks of celery

¼ cup of coconut water

1½ tablespoons of chia seeds, soaked overnight

1 small piece of cubed dragon fruit

⅛ tablespoon of freshly grated ginger

A handful of coriander leaves

1 handful of lightly steamed mung bean sprouts

1½ tablespoons of hemp seeds

1 handful baby greens/lettuce/microgreens (rotate these)

How To Make Soha Ali Khan's Green Juice:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Add extra coconut water if you prefer a thinner consistency.

In conclusion, Soha Ali Khan shared, “I usually have this after breakfast and before lunch and find it helps with digestion, hormone balance and sustained energy, especially on mornings that feel heavy or sluggish.”

Watch the full video below:

Will you try this green juice recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!