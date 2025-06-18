Sometimes, the simplest meals come with the most unexpected stories. In a video that's been winning hearts online, a Delhi-based content creator sets out to experience a slice of local life in Bengaluru by asking a stranger if he could join them for breakfast. Approaching a woman, he says with a smile, “Namaskar aunty, I wanted to ask, I'm from Delhi and I want to have local food from here. So, is there any way I could have breakfast at your place?”





The video, captioned “POV: I asked a stranger in Bangalore to invite me for breakfast,” captures the spontaneity of the moment and the warmth with which the stranger responds. What follows is a relaxed, homely meal that reminds us how food can open doors, start conversations and bridge differences.





As the woman pauses to confirm if the Delhi visitor truly wants to join them for breakfast, his face lights up with joy. “Yeah, yeah, I wanted to have like local, homely food here,” he replies. Moments later, a man appears, and the visitor politely asks, “Can we come?”





The next scene invites viewers into the couple's dining area. He then introduces himself and his friend to their kind hosts, and the atmosphere quickly shifts into one of relaxed conversation and friendly banter. “The people are too sweet in Bangalore. Let's see,” he remarks, as the host shows two breakfast plates filled with local favourites.





What's served is a wholesome, homely meal — a purple, dough-like ball, likely ragi mudde or a similar millet-based dish, accompanied by a light-coloured chutney and a portion of aloo sabji. One bite in, and the young guest can't contain his delight. “Oh my God. It's so good. Thank you so much,” he says.





What makes the moment even more touching is what the elderly host shares next: “I have been waiting for someone to come. We are happy that we have met a musician today. I want you to excel in whatever you do.”





Before leaving, the guests take a few photos and receive the couple's blessings. The video, captioned “Divided by languages, united by food,” has resonated with many online, celebrating not just a meal but the quiet magic of hospitality and the simple joy of sharing a table with strangers.





Watch the video here:

Actress Divya Agarwal dropped two heart-eyed emojis.





One user commented, “If someone gives you ragi mudde then you're at the rightest place there can ever be.”





Another comment read, “Ragi mudde, true Kannadiga, atithi devo bhava.”





“So wholesome! Both the food and video,” read another comment.





In a world where most viral food trends focus on what's on the plate, this encounter stands out for something more special — the connection that happens around it.