Baking is an activity which is so satisfying - not just for people who do the entire process, but also those who get to try the resulting products. The smell of freshly-baked goods wafting from the ovens is just so tempting! From brownies to cookies, cakes to bread; there are so many wonderful baked treats out there. These baked goodies make not just for a tasty meal but also a satisfying watch. A video of freshly-baked bread being torn apart has mesmerised users on Reddit. Wondering what was so delicious about it? Watch it and you'll see what we mean.

The video was shared by user u/amy2kim22 on the sub-Reddit r/oddlysatisfying. It has already received over 12.7k upvotes and hundreds of comments. "Tearing through this fresh bread," wrote the user in the caption. In the 15-second clip, we could see a batch of freshly-baked bread that had many layers in it. The bread was carefully picked up and pulled apart to reveal a soft, doughy interior. As the flaky layers of the bread unfolded, it made for a drool-worthy and satisfying treat that appealed to the foodie within us!





A number of Reddit users shared their reactions to the video of the freshly-baked bread. The wonderful sight of the bread being torn apart mesmerised foodies on Reddit. "I want to dip this in warm melted butter," said one user in the comments. Others guessed what the name of this bread was. "My guess is that this is brioche feuilletée. And yes, you would 100% want to eat it," said one user.

Speaking of baking bread, did you know that the oven is not the only way to do it? Believe it or not, bread can actually be baked with the help of hot spring water from the ground. This is a baking tradition in Iceland that was recently discovered by an Instagram travel blogger. Click here to read more about this story.