A traditional artisanal cheese from Jammu and Kashmir is now moving beyond the region. Known as Kalari cheese or the “mozzarella of the Himalayas”, the local delicacy is traditionally made by Gujjar shepherds in the mountains of Kashmir.











Kalari is a semi-soft melt-in-the-mouth cheese that develops a crisp, golden crust when seared on a tawa, while remaining soft, gooey and stretchy inside. Its distinct texture has also drawn comparisons with halloumi.

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Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd recently spotlighted Kalari cheese in an Instagram video from Jammu, calling it the reason she visited the city.





“This is the reason why I came to Jammu. Kalari cheese. My mouth is actually watering right now. This is basically the “mozzarella of Jammu”. It's buffalo milk. Oh my gosh, I'm so excited to try this,” she said.





While trying a Kalari Kulcha at Sadar Ji Di Hatti, Todd also compared its texture to halloumi. She also highlighted the contrast between its crispy exterior and gooey centre, along with the onions and chutney served with it. She added, “The way you pan sear it on the tawa to get that crispy exterior and that really gooey, gooey center, which is just so Moorish. This has been enhanced because it's got the onions, a little bit of chutney in there as well and it's just bringing out that sourness and tanginess to this. I'm in heaven.”





Todd later called it her new favourite street food in India. “This is, I think, my new favorite street food in India. That's a big statement, I know, but it is incredible. Oh my gosh, you're gonna love it too,” Sarah concluded.

How Is Kalari Cheese Made And Used?





Commonly made using buffalo milk and shaped into small, flattened rounds, one of the most popular ways of eating this cheese is Kalari Kulcha. In this, the cheese is grilled on a tawa and stuffed into a kulcha along with onions, spicy chutney or masala.





Originating from the Singh Restaurant in Udhampur, this dish includes Kalari cheese which is grilled on a tawa and stuffed into a kulcha, served with chutney or masala. This simple yet delicious snack delivers a crispy, cheesy experience.





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Can you make Kalari cheese at home?





Yes. Kalari can be prepared at home with just a few ingredients. Here's the step-by-step process below:





Ingredients: 2 cups of whey water (3-4 days old), Raw buffalo milk





Recipe:





Start by boiling two cups of whey water and set it aside. Gently heat the raw buffalo milk and remove it from the heat. Add the hot whey water to the milk and stir for around 2-3 minutes.





As the milk begins to separate, curds will start floating to the top. Collect these curds and shape them into small, flattened tikkis. Place the cheese on a sieve or strainer and allow it to drain for 3-4 days so that excess water is removed.





If the milk does not curdle after adding whey water, a few drops of lemon juice or vinegar can be added to help the process.





Once prepared, homemade Kalari can be used in kulchas, parathas and rolls. It should be refrigerated to maintain freshness.