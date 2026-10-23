Vegetarians travelling to Bangkok in October have another reason to explore the city's food scene. Every year, the Thai capital celebrates the Vegetarian Festival, when streets, food stalls and restaurants put the spotlight on meat-free dishes. One of the best places to experience it is Yaowarat, Bangkok's Chinatown, where yellow flags mark eateries serving food prepared according to the festival's strict dietary rules.

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Known as the Tesagan Gin Je or Vegetarian Festival, the nine-day celebration has roots in the Chinese-Thai community and is linked to the Nine Emperor Gods. It is not just about changing what goes on your plate. The festival also focuses on purification, faith and making merit. Participants traditionally wear white, visit shrines and follow a special diet during the celebrations.





For vegetarians and vegans, it is also an opportunity to try a wide range of Thai and Chinese dishes without worrying about meat or animal-based ingredients. This year, the festival runs from October 10 to 18, making it a good time to explore Bangkok's street food culture.

A content creator living in Bangkok, who posts on Instagram under the account sailingoffwithoutamap, shared a video about the festival and why it is one of her favourite times of the year.





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"As a vegetarian living in Bangkok, October is one of my favourite months of the year because for a few days Bangkok gets seriously vegetarian," she said in the video.

The creator explained that one of the easiest ways to identify food prepared for the festival is to look for the yellow flags displayed outside food stalls and eateries in Chinatown. The yellow symbol, which resembles the Chinese character เจ (Jay), indicates that the food follows the festival's dietary rules.





She also pointed out that the diet is stricter than regular vegetarian food. It excludes meat, seafood, eggs and dairy. Traditionally, ingredients such as garlic and onions are also avoided.





During the festival, popular Thai and Chinese dishes are adapted to meet these requirements. From street food to familiar local favourites made without animal products, the festival offers a different way to experience Bangkok's food scene.





However, as the creator noted, the celebration goes beyond food. People dress in white, visit shrines and make merit as part of the nine-day tradition.





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For her, one of the best parts is being able to walk through Yaowarat without repeatedly asking whether a dish is vegetarian. "You just look for the yellow flag," she said.





Her recommendation for anyone visiting Bangkok this October is simple: head to Yaowarat, follow the yellow flags and explore the festival's food offerings.