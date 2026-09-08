Shraddha Kapoor has always been a self-confessed foodie, and thankfully for us, the actor didn't shy away from giving us a peek into her binge diaries. Her food posts often came with something delicious to drool over and, more often than not, a smile too. Now, Shraddha is back with another photo dump, this time from Thailand. Shraddha seemed to have made the most of her vacation, hopping between cafes and restaurants and simply enjoying the little moments. And, as expected, food had a significant role throughout. One of the pictures also featured her beau, Rahul Mody, giving us a glimpse into the company she had on her holiday.

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In the second slide, Shraddha was seen sipping on what looked like a delectable drink. Another frame featured a rather indulgent, muffin-like cake, with the actress flashing her happy smile right behind it. And then came a vibrant green banana-leaf platter that instantly caught our attention.

The plate featured appetising mango sticky rice, topped with some split yellow moong beans, making for quite an enticing combination. But the food trail didn't end there. One of the later slides featured what seemed to be a Thai-style chilli sauce, packed with a generous amount of chillies and looking every bit as fiery as it sounded.





For the caption, Shraddha wrote, “Chhoti si chhutti toh banti hai na ??? (A little holiday is only fair, right)?”

This wasn't the first time Shraddha Kapoor had given us a glimpse into her foodie side. Earlier, she was having homemade kadha while battling the flu. Shraddha had shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, showing herself resting in bed with a cup of the traditional concoction in hand. Kadha is basically a homemade blend of herbs and spices, traditionally consumed as a natural remedy for common illnesses.





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We absolutely love how Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her food, and her latest holiday dump was yet another reminder of that.