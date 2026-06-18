One of the biggest cheers at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 was reserved for Americano, Mumbai, which won the award for Best Italian Restaurant. The category recognises restaurants that offer an exceptional Italian dining experience, from gourmet cuisine and impeccable service to an atmosphere that keeps guests coming back for more. And few places fit that description better than Americano. The award was presented by jury member Ananya Banerjee, along with Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, and Uday Prakash, Vice President of Strategy and Implementation, Herbalife.

Mumbai's Beloved Americano Crowned Best Italian Restaurant

While founders Alex Sanchez and Mallyeka Watsa could not attend the ceremony, the award was accepted by Guest Relations Managers Sana Rangrez and Sangeeta Tiwari on behalf of the team. Taking the stage, they thanked the organisers and spoke about what truly makes Americano stand out. Their answer was simple: warmth, comfort and hospitality.





"Whenever guests walk in, they are welcomed with smiling faces," they shared. "We're a friendly neighbourhood restaurant, and that's something we're very proud of."

The conversation then turned to Italian food. Asked about the biggest misconception people have about the cuisine, the team said many assume Italian food is complicated. In reality, they believe it's some of the world's best comfort food. Whether it's a bowl of pasta after a long day or a freshly baked pizza shared with friends, Italian food is all about simple pleasures. That philosophy is reflected in everything Americano does.

The Secret Is Simple Hospitality

Since opening in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda neighbourhood in 2019, Americano has become one of the city's most sought-after dining destinations. Led by Chef Alex Sanchez, the restaurant is known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas, comforting pastas, creative cocktails and a tiramisu that many diners swear is among the best in the city.





The win was a celebration not just of great food but also of the welcoming spirit that has made Americano a favourite among Mumbai's diners. At the NDTV Food Awards 2026, the restaurant proved that sometimes the secret to success is simply good food, warm hospitality and making every guest feel at home.