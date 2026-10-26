Snacks and Diwali are an inseparable combo, and a British content creator understood the same recently. Rory Porter, who is in Punjab, dropped a video of his visit to a bakery in Ludhiana. The post is definitely something every foodie must save to their account. Rory took a trip to Ludhiana's Bake 4 U eatery. In his post, the influencer said that the British minds could not “comprehend” Indian sweet shops.



British Traveller Visits Bakery

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As soon as he stepped inside the bakery, Rory panned the camera across the variety of sweet and savoury items on offer. He focused on the different patties, cakes, and burgers that were present. To get a gift for Diwali, the content creator went upstairs. Rory was left stumped on seeing the different kinds of Diwali hampers that he could choose from.





Later, he tried out some of the items in the bakery. The chilli cheese tandoori roll was a definite standout, as was the aloo (potato) patty. Rory found the patty to be warm and flaky. The tandoori roll also got a thumbs up from him. “Today I went to an Indian bakery in Ludhiana… and wow, always blown away by the options they have. Tried a few pastry items for under 100 rupees,” the caption read.

The content creator was impressed by the fact that the bakery had been in business for over 60 years and was still standing strong.

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Content Creator's Request To Followers





Earlier, Rory dropped a post sharing that he was back in Punjab and wanted to go beyond the usual destinations. His request for recommendations prompted people to suggest foods to try, cities to visit, and much more. Makki di roti, sarson da saag, and Amritsari kulchas were among the top recommendations in the comments section. Many people even offered to host him in their homes.





"I've been here three times, and your people have shown me the warmth and kindness that humanity has," Rory said, explaining his decision to visit Punjab again.

He said that Patiala, Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Amritsar and Firozpur were part of his itinerary.



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