India's culinary landscape is having a moment on the global stage, and the inaugural TIME100 Next India list is taking note. Among the 100 emerging leaders recognised by TIME are chefs, restaurateurs and food voices who are changing how India eats, cooks and talks about food. From putting the Himalayas on the fine-dining map to reimagining Indian food through modern techniques and taking on misleading food claims online, these names represent very different sides of India's evolving food culture.





Here are the culinary and food personalities who made it to the prestigious list:





1. Prateek Sadhu: Putting The Himalayas On The Fine-Dining Map

Chef and restaurateur Prateek Sadhu, the force behind Kasauli-based restaurant Naar, has been recognised for his distinctive approach to Himalayan cuisine. Naar draws heavily from the mountains, its seasons, local produce, farmers and foragers, creating a dining experience rooted in the landscape. Sadhu's TIME100 Next India profile is particularly personal, with fellow chef Vikas Khanna writing about him. Khanna highlights Sadhu's ability to tell the story of the mountains through its farmers, foragers and changing seasons.





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For Sadhu, the recognition is also a full-circle moment. Naar had previously featured in TIME's World's Greatest Places in 2024. Celebrating his inclusion, Sadhu said it was a “full circle moment” and expressed his happiness that a story rooted in the mountains, its land and its people was finding a voice far beyond where it began.

2. Hussain Shahzad: Giving Indian Fine Dining A Modern Identity





Chef Hussain Shahzad has built a reputation for pushing Indian cuisine into new territory while remaining deeply connected to its roots. He is associated with Mumbai institutions such as The Bombay Canteen and is also the chef behind Papa's, his intimate 12-seat restaurant named after his late mentor, legendary chef Floyd “Papa-ji” Cardoz.





Papa's combines Indian flavours with global culinary techniques through a 12-course tasting menu. One of its standout dishes is a lamb pithivier that brings together the flavours of lamb nihari and the French pastry tradition. TIME's profile is accompanied by an excerpt from chef Asma Khan, who writes about Shahzad's contribution to India's evolving fine-dining scene. TIME describes him as one of the chefs bringing considerable nuance to Indian fine dining.





3. Revant Himatsingka: The Food Creator Challenging What India Eats

Better known online as FoodPharmer, Revant Himatsingka has taken a very different route to influencing India's food conversation. His work focuses on consumer awareness, particularly around misleading food claims, nutrition and the amount of sugar found in popular packaged foods. With a massive social-media following, Himatsingka has turned food labels and everyday eating habits into subjects of public conversation.





His inclusion in TIME100 Next India places the spotlight not just on chefs and restaurateurs, but also on the growing influence of food creators and consumer-health advocates. TIME lists Himatsingka among its health and science innovators.





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4. Chintan Pandya: Reimagining Indian Food In New York





Chef Chintan Pandya represents the global side of India's culinary influence. Known for his work in New York's Indian dining scene, Pandya has built a reputation for presenting Indian cuisine with a contemporary sensibility while keeping its regional identity intact. His work has helped bring Indian flavours and culinary traditions to a wider international audience. His inclusion in TIME100 Next India reflects the growing global footprint of Indian chefs and restaurants, with Pandya being recognised among the figures shaping food, culture and the broader creative landscape.