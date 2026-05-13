A routine food order is expected to be quick, predictable and hygienic, especially at a global fast-food chain. But a short video circulating online has left many questioning that assumption. Now, a clip appearing to show a McDonald's employee handling fries in an unhygenic manner has gone viral. The incident, reported from a McDonald's outlet in Southbridge, Massachusetts, has now prompted an official response from local authorities and the owners of the outlet.





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What The Viral Video Shows

According to reports, the widely circulated video shows a McDonald's worker taking a handful of fries, putting them into their mouth, and then placing them back into a red takeaway carton, seemingly meant for a customer. The clip, believed to have first surfaced on social media, also shows another employee nearby, appearing to laugh while holding the container, as reported by People and NBC Boston.

The footage quickly gained traction online, prompting concerns about food handling practices at the outlet.





Where The Incident Took Place

The incident is reported to have occurred at a McDonald's outlet in Southbridge, Massachusetts, a town that has since seen heightened scrutiny around food safety standards. As per People, the video is believed to have been recorded inside the restaurant and later widely shared, triggering reactions from both local residents and authorities.

Company Response And Action Taken

Following the circulation of the video, the franchise owners, identified as the Spadea and Balducci families, issued a statement strongly condemning the actions seen in the clip. As reported by The Independent, they said:





“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization's food safety standards or values.”





The franchise owners said the employees involved were suspended after the incident and are no longer employed following an internal investigation. They added that they were working with local authorities and health officials, who found no public health violations at the outlet.





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Police Investigation And What Officials Said

The Southbridge Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident after receiving multiple calls and tips following the video going viral.











In a statement shared on Facebook, police said:





“At this time, the matter is being addressed in coordination with the Board of Health and restaurant management. We are also working to determine whether the food was ultimately served to a customer and to identify any individual who may have been affected.”





Authorities also noted that the investigation remains ongoing and that they are reviewing available information, including surveillance footage, to establish the full sequence of events.





So far, officials have said that no confirmed victims have been identified, and it remains unclear whether the food allegedly shown in the video was ever served. Police have also indicated that charges could be possible if evidence emerges that a customer was affected, particularly in connection with food tampering.