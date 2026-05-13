A regional Indian favourite has created a buzz in New York, selling out within hours of being introduced at a popular restaurant. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently brought Odisha's Dahibara Aloodum to his restaurant Bungalow, and the response was immediate and overwhelming. Diners were quick to try the dish, many enjoying its unique flavours for the first time. A video shared by Khanna captured guests relishing every bite. The strong turnout and repeat demand prompted the team to continue serving the dish beyond its initial run.

What Is Odia Dahibara Aloodum

Dahibara Aloodum is a popular street food from Cuttack, made with soft lentil dumplings soaked in lightly spiced yoghurt and topped with a spicy potato curry along with tangy chutneys, creating a balance of flavours that is both comforting and refreshing.





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Sharing the moment on Instagram, Vikas Khanna wrote, "For CELEBRATING INDIA, we are honoring one dish from one region for one day. Yesterday, we were completely sold out of our version of Odisha's iconic Dahi Bara Aloo Dum. But because of the overwhelming love and special requests from our guests, Team Bungalow is extending it for one more day. So tonight, we continue serving this extraordinary delicacy from the streets of Cuttack to the East Village of New York. A dish rooted in memory, spice, comfort, and celebration."

Check out the full post below:

After the video was shared, social media users were quick to react, many expressing pride at seeing Odia cuisine gain international recognition. One person wrote, "Thank you so much Vikas sir for showing Odisha cuisine to the whole world." Another commented, "Thank you Chef for representing Odisha globally." A third added, "As an Odia, my heart is so full watching this. Thank you sir."





"Thank you so much for celebrating our food and culture, much love from Odisha..!!" read another comment. A fifth person wrote, "Manifesting to meet this man one day." Another user added, "Couldn't have been more proud. Thank you Chef!"





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This is yet another reminder that India's regional dishes deserve a global spotlight.