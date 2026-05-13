What began as a simple bedtime conversation between an eight-year-old boy and his mother ended up giving a significant boost to a community food pantry in Michigan, USA, just as supplies were running low. Eight-year-old Wyatt Storch from Michigan recently helped collect and deliver food and household essentials to the Elmwood Blessing Box, a community pantry that supports families facing food insecurity.





According to Wyatt's mother, Amanda Madden, the idea came after Wyatt shared that he felt sad for people who do not always have enough food to eat. Instead of letting the thought pass, the mother-son duo decided to take action.





To raise funds, they organised a grilled cheese and tomato soup fundraiser in their community. The event turned out to be a huge success, raising nearly $1,700 (approximately Rs 1,60,000), reported ClickOnDetroit. With the money, Wyatt and his mother purchased canned food, boxed meals, household supplies and other pantry essentials.

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The donations were so extensive that everything had to be loaded into a U-Haul before being delivered to the pantry.





The pantry was started in 2023 by Elizabeth Freeman, who initially placed a small food box outside her home in Garden City. "I told my mom, and I told my husband I just want to put a box in our front yard so our neighbours don't have to worry about food, and from there it kind of grew and blossomed," Elizabeth told the publication.





As more people began visiting the pantry, the initiative quickly expanded. In July 2025, the pantry moved into a larger building in Westland to accommodate the growing number of visitors.





"When they come into the pantry, it's a shopper's choice," Elizabeth Freeman said, explaining that families can walk through and pick what they need, much like shopping at a grocery store.





Today, the pantry reportedly supports around 100 to 120 families each day, with visitors coming from Wayne, Washtenaw and Oakland counties.





This is not the first time Wyatt has stepped in to help the pantry. He said he enjoys being involved and hopes to continue helping in the future. "I like it. I like helping people," Wyatt Storch said.





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Elizabeth Freeman, who once depended on food pantries herself as a teenage mother, said moments like this remind her why creating a welcoming space matters so much. "It was hard, you felt judged, you felt like you shouldn't be there, and we pride ourselves on making sure everyone who walks in feels welcomed," she said.