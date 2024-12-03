Burgers are an all-time favourite of foodies. Imagine taking a bite of the soft-mushy buns filled with grilled patties, loaded with crunchy veggies, drizzled with cheese and sprinkled with seasoning — the ultimate mood-booster, right? What's more, the snack is also super-easy to prepare at home. Now, a video has been making waves on the internet where a group of people are seen preparing enormous-sized burgers. The clip opens with a man pouring several boiled potatoes into a large container. A presser is used to smash the potatoes evenly. Once it's mashed properly, a whole plate of shredded cheese is added.





Time for the veggies – peas are added first to the potato-cheese blend, followed by corn. Next, the chef shifts his attention to the seasonings. Generous amounts of spices and salt are sprinkled coupled with flour dressing. Now, the cooks mix all of the ingredients and make flat, oval shapes. Zero points for guessing, we all know they are patties. Once it's complete, the patties are put into a boiling hot pan of oil for frying.

As the video progresses, the large buns kept on a separate tray catch our attention. The chef slices them in half and spreads mustard sauce. Onion and tomato slices and shredded cabbage come after that. The final step involves ketchup dressing and placing the patties upon it. Voila! Super-tasty burgers are here to be served. The video ends with the chefs distributing the burgers to kids.

Here's how people reacted to this video:





A foodie called the jumbo burgers “yummy and delicious”





“I wish my house was near your house,” hoped another.





Noting the size, a person called the snack a “family burger”





“Mooh me pani aa gya (My mouth has started watering),” confessed a burger lover.





An individual felt that it was “time to shift to that village”





“You should start your own food place but what you do for the poor is also great, May God reward you immensely for your kindness,” read a remark.





So far, the video has garnered 2.8 million views. Be honest, are you drooling?