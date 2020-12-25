Readers' Choice: 15 Best Burger Joints Across India

These are the most-loved burger joints across India.

There's something so delicious and classic about a simple burger that makes it an evergreen dish which is a hit across age groups. A combination of soft buns paired with a fulfilling patty, zingy sauces and crunchy vegetables - can you ever really go wrong with the recipe? Burgers are undoubtedly one of the most popular fast food items, as they make for a quick and simple meal that can be eaten on-the-go. Further, the nature of the dish is such that it can be endlessly customised to create a variety of delicious versions. There are so many burger joints across the country which are adulated by fans of the dish.





We asked NDTV Food's readers to share some of the best burger joints they have tried across the country, and the responses did not disappoint. Apart from the most-loved fast-food burger chains, there were a number of outlets which users voted for.





Burger joints are found plenty across the country.





Here Are 15 Best Burger Joints Across India That Our Readers Loved:

1. The All American Diner

Situated in India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, the All American Diner is best known for its delicious breakfast menu. It also has a range of burgers which tantalise the tastebuds.





2. Johnny Rockets





One of America's oldest burger joints, the Johnny Rockets chain is known for its burgers, shakes and fries. Their meaty preparations are so delicious, it's hard to stop at just one.





3. Carl's Jr.





With a number of extraordinary Burgers on offer, Carl's Jr. has won over the Indian market and how. Unlimited refills of drinks accompany your favourite burger.





4. Fork You





The customised gourmet burgers at Fork You in Hauz Khas village, Delhi, have a huge fan following of their own, the most popular one being the Chicken Juicy burger.





5. Monkey Bar





Think quirky interiors and a funky ambience - and Monkey Bar is just the name that pops to mind. The menu has a host of meaty burgers for you to choose from.





6. Hard Rock Cafe





Fulfilling burgers, wonderful drinks and great music - all these things make Hard Rock Cafe a must-visit for burger-lovers. It was also one of the top picks from our reader's poll.





7. Jimis Burger





Mumbai residents swear by their love for Jimis crazy, whopping burgers loaded with goodness. Try it if you haven't already!











8. Burger Singh





If you can't get the Desi out of you, Burger Singh is the place to be. This eponymous brand brings together Indian flavours and combines them with the classic dish.





9. Three Chicks and a Bear





Well-known in Mumbai for some of the best burgers around, one must-try on their menu is the seafood burger. It's no surprise that this joint found its way on our list.





10. Barcelos





Their charcoal black burgers were all the rage, and there has been no looking back for the burger chain since then. Every burger is better than the next!





11. Chili's





The search for the best burger ends at Chili's, with a number of delectable signature patties and sauces to choose from. Refreshing appetisers and drinks further add to the deliciousness to the meal.





12. Burgrill





Nothing beats a grilled spicy burger from Burgrill loaded with melted cheese and veggies. Need we say more or are you drooling already?





13. McDonald's





The fast-food giant is one of the most popular favourites when it comes to burgers. Their McAloo Tikki, McVeggie and Chicken McGrill burgers are still the most-loved classics.





14. KFC





Redefining the burger experience for meat-lovers, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) was also one of the much-loved burger joints by readers. Their Zinger burgers are a class apart!





15. Burger King





And lastly, the Whopper burgers at Burger King have indeed carved a raging following across the country. One of the most-loved joints on our list!





Did we miss your favourite burger joint in India? Write to us in the comments below and tell us your thoughts!







