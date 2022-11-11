In one of the recent news, a video is doing the rounds on the internet featuring some men thrashing a restaurant employee for a delay in the order. Reportedly, the incident took place at Ansal Plaza in Greater Noida, at around 10.30 pm early this week (on November 9, 2022). The video starts with three men sitting at a table in the restaurant, waiting for their ordered food. In the very next clip, one of them suddenly gets up from his seat and starts beating the staff (at the restaurant), who was busy working on a computer.





In fact, the customer grabbed the employee's collar and dragged him across the floor. Unfortunately, it didn't stop with this. The three men dragged the person outside the restaurant and kept abusing him mercilessly.





When NDTV enquired about the incident, Vishal Pandey, Additional DCP Greater Noida, informed that the three men were identified as Pravesh, Manoj and Cress. Vishal Pandey further informs that they visited the Zauk restaurant in Ansal Mall (at Knowledge Park, Greater Noida) on Wednesday.

''All the three ordered Chicken Biryani. Pravesh got agitated after the order was delayed for a while. He grabbed the restaurant employee Altaf's neck and started beating him even before the order reached their table,'' the DCP added.





Reportedly, the police have taken cognisance of the video that has gone viral on social media. And on that basis, they arrested the three men. Further investigation is underway, the report states.