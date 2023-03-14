Going out and eating at a restaurant is slowly becoming quite an expensive affair. Apart from the cost of the food and the drinks, there are also certain charges and taxes levied by the restaurants. This ends up inflating the bill quite a bit. While some charges are compulsory and required by law, others are added by the restaurants solely based on their own policies. Recently, a woman named Ashley Nicole spotted one such charge on her restaurant bill. According to reports, the lady spotted an addition called 'Employee Health' charge on her bill at a restaurant in LA.

Ashley Nicole posted a video on social media about her experience at Osteria La Buca in Los Angeles, California. She narrated the incident about how she was at the restaurant, and they were paying for the meal when they noticed something on the restaurant bill. "We enjoy our meal. We get the check, we pay for our check, and as we are like signing the tip and stuff, we notice something. Here's the receipt, and if you notice down here towards the bottom, there is a $4.75 cent charge for employee health," she said in the video. While the total amount of the meal was just $95, with the additional $4.75 charge, it totalled up to $99.75 or almost Rs. 8,100.





The lady then asked the waitress what the employee health surcharge was all about. Then, they revealed that it went towards the restaurant employee's healthcare. Nicole then asked her followers in the video if this was a common practice at other restaurants too. A number of them commented that asking customers to pay up for the restaurant employee's health care was a bit much. "I'm sorry but I'm not paying for this," wrote one user as per Unilad. "This is insane. I pay so much for my own healthcare and now the restaurant's employees! No way. That's the owner's responsibility," said another one.





What do you think? Should employee healthcare be a part of the customer's restaurant receipt? Tell us in the comments.