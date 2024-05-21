In India, the love for sweets is undeniable. These treats hold a special place in the hearts of people across the country. With an array of traditional sweets like jalebis, gulab jamun, and rasgulla, we are truly spoiled for choice. These sugary delights are more than just desserts. They are a vital part of celebrations, festivals, and everyday indulgences. Even celebrities are not immune to the appeal of sweets, as revealed by Preity Zinta's recent Instagram stories. The actress is shooting for Lahore 1947, which is a period drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. It stars Sunny Deol. The Bollywood beauty shared a picture of a bowl of jalebi dipped in rabdi, calling the dish “the sweetest way to survive late night shoots.” She added the hashtag “yummy” as the caption.

See Preity Zinta's post here -

Previously, we saw Preity Zinta eagerly awaiting the summer so she could indulge in some "summer fruits." The actress recently shared a picture of herself savouring a mango. Posted on her Instagram Stories, the photo features a bowl brimming with freshly chopped mangoes with the caption, "Summer fruits…love mangoes." But that's not all. Preity also indulged in jamuns (black plum or Indian black cherry). Her post read, "And Jamuns…" Read more.





Preity Zinta is also a street food fan. This was revealed when she shared a picture of herself enjoying a beloved street delicacy a few months ago. In the photograph, Preity was seen holding a plate of dahi puri, which had multiple puris filled with masala stuffing, topped with sweet dahi and garnished with crispy sev. Accompanying the picture, she wrote, “Dahi puri ho to aisi warna na ho (Dahi puri should be like this or not at all).” Read the full story here.